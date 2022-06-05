Look: Fans Are Overjoyed For JJ, Kealia Watt

HOUSTON, TX - APRIL 16: J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans and girlfriend Kealia Ohai of the Houston Dash court side during Game One of the first round of the Western Conference 2017 NBA Playoffs at Toyota Center on April 16, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Sports fans were overjoyed by the news shared by JJ and Kealia Watt on social media this week.

The NFL star and the professional women's soccer player announced that they are expecting their first child.

JJ, a standout pass rusher for the Houston Texans, and Kealia, a professional soccer player, shared the big news on social media earlier this week.

"could not be more excited," JJ wrote.

Sports fans feel the same way.

"I wish nothing but happiness for this man," one fan wrote.

"IM SO EXCITED," another fan admitted.

"That's exciting news congratulations to the both of you," one fan added on Twitter.

Congrats to JJ and Kealia!