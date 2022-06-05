Look: Fans Are Overjoyed For JJ, Kealia Watt
Sports fans were overjoyed by the news shared by JJ and Kealia Watt on social media this week.
The NFL star and the professional women's soccer player announced that they are expecting their first child.
JJ, a standout pass rusher for the Houston Texans, and Kealia, a professional soccer player, shared the big news on social media earlier this week.
"could not be more excited," JJ wrote.
Sports fans feel the same way.
"I wish nothing but happiness for this man," one fan wrote.
"IM SO EXCITED," another fan admitted.
"That's exciting news congratulations to the both of you," one fan added on Twitter.
Congrats to JJ and Kealia!