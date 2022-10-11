Look: Fans Have 1 Complaint About Tonight's MNF Broadcast

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Eli Manning of the New York Giants and Peyton Manning of the Denver Broncos appear at the game between the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays on May 4, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Disgruntled fans realized something is missing on Monday Night Football.

To the audience's dismay, there's no "ManningCast" for the Week 5 showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders. Viewers don't have the option of watching the ESPN2 telecast instead of the ESPN broadcast.

Many fans would rather see Peyton and Eli Manning mock each other and interview guests than tune into the traditional broadcast featuring Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

"Turned over to espn2 and disappointed not to have a manningcast tonight," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Hey ESPN, where are Peyton and Eli Manning tonight?" another fan asked. "I’m really missing the ManningCast."

Nothing against Joe & Troy, but it’s really disappointing to turn on MNF when there’s no Manningcast," another fan stated.

"No Manningcast for the game tonight? I demand a refund," a fan quipped.

Perhaps these viewers didn't notice the Mannings were off the air for Week 2's rare Monday-night doubleheader. They're scheduled to work nine games this season and one Wild Card matchup.

ManningCast fans should prepare to be let down again next week. They won't be on ESPN2 to watch Peyton's former team, the Denver Broncos, face the team Eli refused to play for, the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, they'll return in Week 7 when the Chicago Bears play the New England Patriots. The ManningCast will go on hiatus again from Weeks 10 to 12.