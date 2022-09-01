Look: Fans React To Offensive Nicole Brown Simpson Joke

LOS ANGELES - MARCH 16: O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson pose at the premiere of the "Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Isult" in which O.J. starred on March 16, 1994 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images) Archive Photos/Getty Images

Nicole Brown Simpson's family is not happy with reports of a joke by Chris Rock earlier this week.

The famous comedian reportedly made a joke about The Oscars and his potential return in 2023, bringing up Brown Simpson, who was tragically killed along with her friend, Ron Goldman, in 1994.

"Chris Rock says he turned down hosting the Oscars next year, saying going back to the awards ceremony would be like asking Nicole Brown Simpson “to go back to the restaurant” where she left her eyeglasses before being killed," Phillip Lewis wrote.

Unsurprisingly, Brown's family, specifically her sister, is not happy with the joke.

Fans are on her side.

"It really doesn't.." one fan wrote.

"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," another said of Rock.

"Can't think of a worse L as a pro comic than doing a punchline about a murder victim and their family publicly responds with "what does that even mean,'" one fan wrote, adding "Well, I suppose a worse L is getting slapped for a bad punchline on live tv."

Our thoughts continue to be with Brown's family.