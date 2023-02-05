Look: Fan's Sign At The Pro Bowl Is Going Viral On Sunday

The new Pro Bowl Games have traded a traditional football game for unconventional skill competitions. A fan might have given the NFL a great idea for next year's event.

Eli Manning, an NFC captain for the altered Pro Bowl, shared a fan sign praising him for a bizarre ability.

"Eli gives the best atomic wedgies," the sign said with nine exclamation points.

"I agree!!" Manning responded.

While the fan presumably doesn't know from personal experience, she likely heard Eli and Peyton Manning discuss wedgies on a ManningCast in December,

When Bill Simmons asked about the "biggest fight" the brothers had, Peyton recalled Eli giving him an over-the-head wedgie while he was napping during a golf trip.

"I was so angry, basically because the nap was interrupted, but the atomic wedgie was like an added bonus," Peyton said. "He was so proud. We almost threw down."

Eli added that Payton was also furious about ripping his favorite underwear. The younger brother previously called the prank the "proudest moment of my entire life" when speaking to Joe Buck and Michael Collins during a golf version of the ManningCast.

If the NFL can throw water balloons and play dodgeball, why not add an atomic wedgie competition to the Pro Bowl Games in 2024? Eli would probably be glad to coach the league's top stars on how to properly pull off the rarified feat.