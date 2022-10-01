Look: Favorite Sideline Reporter 'Body Paint' Swimsuit Photos

Getty Images.

Legendary swimsuit model Marisa Miller is best known for her work in front of the camera, but she's done it in more ways than one.

Miller once served as a sideline reporter for Fox Sports, working with the NFL and college football.

In fact, one of her sideline interviews with a flirty Aaron Rodgers went viral on social media.

Miller, though, is best known for her work with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

Some of Miller's top "Body Paint" photos have gone viral on social media.

Miller is one of several iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue models to trend on social media.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has shared some of her top shots.

More from Miller and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue can be seen here.