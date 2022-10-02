Look: Football World Reacts To Controversial Mel Kiper News

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. caused a bit of a controversy on social media this week.

Kiper Jr., the top NFL Draft analyst in the game, released some controversial quarterback rankings for the 2023 NFL Draft earlier in the week.

Alabama star quarterback Bryce Young, arguably the top quarterback in college football and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was pretty far down on Kiper's list.

Fans were stunned - and upset.

College football and NFL fans took to social media to weigh in on the rankings.

"How can you be this bad at your job? The guy is a plain fool," one fan wrote.

"Thought I was looking at a preseason poll," another fan added, "yikes."

"#2 on this list has thrown for over 200 yards against a conference opponent twice in 2 years, one of which was 202 yards against Florida this year," another fan added.

"Young is clear of Levis, TVD has been Spencer Petra’s level awful this season lol, Jefferson and Penix should probably be here, and Hooker is better than Hall," another fan suggested.

Quarterback rankings can change a lot before the NFL Draft, of course, but right now, that is Kiper's list. And it is surely pretty controversial.