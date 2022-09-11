Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Rumor

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders has been linked to some prominent head coaching jobs over the years.

However, for now, the former NFL star has stayed put at Jackson State.

Will Sanders consider leaving for a Power 5 job, though?

According to one report, Georgia Tech is expected to make a run at the former Atlanta Falcons star.

On paper, Georgia Tech might not be a great job. However, Sanders has a big connection to Atlanta, where he starred for the Falcons. And the state of Georgia produces a ton of elite recruits.

If Sanders was able to convince some of them to play for the Yellowjackets instead of the Bulldogs, he could build something special.

"This would be…. interesting if it happened," one fan wrote.

"God, please. Please let this happen. Oh god, please. I beg of you," one fan wrote.

"Lmaooo ppl think Ga Tech can’t be good bc of the requirements to get in… but that don’t stop Norte Dame," one fan added.

Would Deion consider it?