Look: Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Unhappy News

MONTGOMERY, AL - MARCH 20: Head Coach Deion Sanders talk with his quarterback Jalon Jones #4 of the Jackson State Tigers during a time out during the game against the Alabama State Hornets at New ASU Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Montgomery, Alabama. Alabama State Hornets defeated the Jackson State Tigers 35 to 28. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders isn't happy with what he believes is a "double standard" surrounding his head coaching rumors.

The Jackson State head coach has been linked to some prominent job openings, including Nebraska and Georgia Tech. Others believe Sanders could end up at a not-currently-vacant SEC school, too.

But while Sanders is flattered by the rumors, he's not happy about one aspect of it.

“It’s nice to be mentioned,” Sanders said during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “… So you’re saying a guy can come from HBCUs and coach at a higher level, but a quarterback shouldn’t be considered at the next level. I don’t know how that works.

“…If I were to go to the next level, you don’t think the quarterback is going to the next level? … What I’m saying is that it is just funny you say I’m good enough and my name is being tossed and hit around like a fastball to [Aaron] Judge. I like that, though. I like that thought process.”

Deion, of course, has a pretty good point. HBCU schools haven't gotten as much attention at they probably deserve when it comes to the NFL Draft and other areas.

Should Deion stay put to continue to elevate them?

Meanwhile, Deion has also been promoting his son as a Heisman Trophy contender.

Football fans have taken to social media to weigh in, as well.

"HE DIDNT SAY NO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Odds of Deion to GT now up to 0.1%" one fan wrote.

"Deion ain’t wrong. He’s definitely got a point about the insinuation that his son isn’t good enough as a player for the next level, but he is as a coach. That said, he didn’t answer the question posed to him about Ga. Tech. Tip of the hat, Coach. As Rich said, “You’re good,'" another fan added.

"He ain’t wrong about his son, but he also didn’t answer the question posed to him about Georgia Tech. Touché, Coach. Touche," one fan added.

Is Coach Prime right?