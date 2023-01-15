Look: Football World Reacts To Ed Reed's Announcement

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Ed Reed #20 of the Baltimore Ravens runs off the field to the locker room in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl XLVII at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders took some heat for what he said about HBCUs, suggesting that they have a long way to go before they can compete with the major schools.

But according to Ed Reed, who's becoming a head coach on his own, he's not wrong.

"Prime [Deion Sanders] was not wrong about what he was saying," Reed said. "All y'all out there with y'all opinions full of crap, I don't know [expletive], but needless to say."

The football world has taken to social media to weigh in on Reed's comments.

"So many of us already knew this but I’m so glad Coach Reed said it loud," one fan wrote.

"I just want folks to know that I’ve been waiting on his introductory press conference to write on this. If y’all thought I was hard on Deion. Buckle up," one fan added.

"The worst part about social media is that everyone gets an opinion. 98% of you all , are not in the paint at these schools so you don’t know. First we had “shut up and dribble” and now we have “shut up and coach.” Talk your sh!t coach," one fan added.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 29: Safety Ed Reed #22 of the New York Jets follows the action against the Miami Dolphins at Sun Life Stadium on December 29, 2013 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Al Pereira/New York Jets/Getty Images)

Time will tell if what Reed is saying is accurate, we suppose.