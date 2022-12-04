Look: Football World Reacts To Emotional Kurt Warner Video

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Former NFL athlete and television broadcaster Kurt Warner during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kurt Warner watched his son Kade and his Kansas State teammates beat TCU on Saturday to win the Big 12 Championship.

The Wildcats earned the 31-28 victory in overtime on a field goal on the final play. Kansas State stopped the Horned Frogs on third and fourth and goal from the 1-yard line earlier in the extra session.

Kurt Warner's wife Brenda captured footage of her husband celebrating the goal-line stand and shared it to Twitter yesterday.

Football fans are enjoying seeing the Hall of Fame quarterback just being a proud dad.

"Kurt with the Dad energy is entertainment for the day," one said.

"This was fun to watch!" another added.

"Proud dad vibes," said a third fan, with a fourth saying they "could watch this on repeat."

"Kurt is a happy dad and a very happy former teammate and long time friend of [Kansas State head coach] Chris Klieman," noted a fifth person.

Kade Warner caught five passes for 22 yards in yesterday's win. The fifth-year senior transferred to KSU from Nebraska before the 2021 season.

So far, he has 41 receptions for 408 yards and five touchdowns this year.