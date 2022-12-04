Look: Football World Reacts To Emotional Kurt Warner Video
Kurt Warner watched his son Kade and his Kansas State teammates beat TCU on Saturday to win the Big 12 Championship.
The Wildcats earned the 31-28 victory in overtime on a field goal on the final play. Kansas State stopped the Horned Frogs on third and fourth and goal from the 1-yard line earlier in the extra session.
Kurt Warner's wife Brenda captured footage of her husband celebrating the goal-line stand and shared it to Twitter yesterday.
Football fans are enjoying seeing the Hall of Fame quarterback just being a proud dad.
"Kurt with the Dad energy is entertainment for the day," one said.
"This was fun to watch!" another added.
"Proud dad vibes," said a third fan, with a fourth saying they "could watch this on repeat."
"Kurt is a happy dad and a very happy former teammate and long time friend of [Kansas State head coach] Chris Klieman," noted a fifth person.
Kade Warner caught five passes for 22 yards in yesterday's win. The fifth-year senior transferred to KSU from Nebraska before the 2021 season.
So far, he has 41 receptions for 408 yards and five touchdowns this year.