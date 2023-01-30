Look: Football World Reacts To Katherine Webb's Racy Photos

02 January 2014: Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback AJ McCarron's girlfriend Katherine Webb sits dejected late in the game in the Oklahoma Sooners 45-31 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, LA. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Icon SMI/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's the second-to-last football weekend of the season.

Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game. Earlier in the day, the Philadelphia Eagles topped the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

With football in the air, let's take a look back at when one of the most iconic football fans in history posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Webb, who went viral during the BCS National Championship Game, is still in pretty great swimsuit form.

That much is clear.

Football fans are loving the updates from Katherine on social media, too.

"Hot momma 🔥😍," one fan wrote.

"Thriving is damn right," another fan added.

"HOONNNEEEYYYYYYYYY 🔥🔥🔥 YOU ARE STRAIGHT FIRE," one fan added.

Perhaps we'll see another notable fan or two in the 2023 edition of the magazine.