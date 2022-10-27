Look: Football World Reacts To The Incredible Schedule News

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 26: Fans of the Dallas Cowboys celebrate after a touchdown during a game against the Washington Football Team at AT&T Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Football Team 56-14. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Football fans won't have to worry about going a single day without their favorite sport for the foreseeable future.

Bryan Fischer of FOX pointed out this week that Oct. 26 was the last day without college or pro football on TV until Nov. 23.

"Today is the last day without college or NFL football until Nov. 23, the day before Thanksgiving. Bring on 27 straight days of football," Fisher tweeted on Wednesday.

The NFL will continue to hold down the fort on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays. College football, meanwhile, has added Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday games to its schedule through Week 12.

As you'd expect, fans are amped up about this news.

"Happy Holidays to all that celebrate," one fan said.

Logan Booker had a similar reaction, tweeting, "Happy 27-straight days of live football to all those that celebrate."

"It's the most wonderful time of the year," another fan wrote.

This Thursday's football schedule features a showdown between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baltimore Ravens.

There are also three college football games on the schedule for this Thursday. Virginia Tech will face NC State, Louisiana will take on Southern Miss, and Utah will be on the road against Washington State.