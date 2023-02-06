Look: Football World Reacts To The Madden Announcement

Andrew Wilson, chief executive officer of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), speaks about the Madden NFL 19 football video game during the company's EA Play event ahead of the E3 Electronic Entertainment Expo in Los Angeles, California, U.S., on Saturday, June 9, 2018. EA announced that it is introducing a higher-end version of its subscription game-playing service that will include new titles such as Battlefield V and the Madden NFL 19 football game. Photographer: Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg/Getty Images

Madden NFL 23's prediction for this weekend's Super Bowl game has arrived.

According to Madden NFL 23, the Philadelphia Eagles will take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the game on Sunday night.

"Madden NFL 23's official simulation is predicting the Philadelphia Eagles to pull away in the second half and handle the Chiefs 31-17," ESPN writes.

"Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player in the simulation, completed 26 of 33 passes for 282 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing 10 times for 88 yards and another touchdown."

Will Madden be right?

"This is epic," one fan wrote.

"Gardner Minshew in the trailer? He’s playing on Sunday," one fan added.

"Everyone and everything is all in on the eagles. They’ll learn," another fan added.

"How many times has madden predicted right," another fan added.

Madden has been right before, correctly predicting the Chiefs to beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl, but it's had some incorrect picks, as well.