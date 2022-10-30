Look: Former Cowboys Quarterback At First Game Since Retiring
Now this is pretty cool.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter is in attendance at Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium.
Carter, who led the Cowboys to a playoff appearance under Bill Parcells, had not been to a game since retiring.
"ITS BOUT TO GO DOWN!!! ME AND MY DAUGHTER SAYDE AT 1st COWBOYS GAME SINCE I STOPPED PLAYING!! LEEEETTTTSSSS GOOOOOOOO!!!" Carter announced.
Carter has connections to both the Cowboys and the Bears, as evidenced by his jersey.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Bears is set for 1 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on FOX.