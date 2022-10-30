Look: Former Cowboys Quarterback At First Game Since Retiring

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: A Dallas Cowboys helmet is pictured during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Now this is pretty cool.

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Quincy Carter is in attendance at Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium.

Carter, who led the Cowboys to a playoff appearance under Bill Parcells, had not been to a game since retiring.

"ITS BOUT TO GO DOWN!!! ME AND MY DAUGHTER SAYDE AT 1st COWBOYS GAME SINCE I STOPPED PLAYING!! LEEEETTTTSSSS GOOOOOOOO!!!" Carter announced.

Carter has connections to both the Cowboys and the Bears, as evidenced by his jersey.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and Bears is set for 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on FOX.