Look: Former NFL Player Hunted, Killed Mountain Lion

Now that he's done chasing quarterbacks, Derek Wolfe diverted his attention to a more dangerous opponent.

The former NFL defensive lineman said on Instagram that he took down a giant male mountain lion that was "wreaking havoc in a rural neighborhood."

Wolfe received a call asking for assistance after the lion killed two of a resident's dogs. Wolfe discovered a mule deer mauled by the lion on his trek.

"Exhausted, dehydrated, cramping I drew back my [Hoyt Bow Hunting bow] and sent an [Sevr Broadheads arrow] through him," Wolfe wrote. "Then I had to crawl backwards down the mountain with him to get him to the truck. I fell 10ft off a rock face on the way down."

Based on the photo, the lion might be taller than the 6-foot-5 Wolfe. When Detroit Lions defensive tackle Michael Brockers guessed that the animal weighed 295 pounds, Wolfe said it's probably closer to 195.

The former 2012 second-round pick registered 299 tackles and 33 sacks in eight seasons with the Denver Broncos before concluding his career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2020.