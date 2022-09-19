Look: Former NFL Quarterback's Wife Calls Out "Thirsty Women"

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Brent Montgomery, guest, Robert Griffin III and Grete Šadeiko Griffin attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume ) Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III has a message for some of his social media followers.

Grete Griffin took to TikTok and called out unnamed women who have slid into her husband's direct messages without realizing she sees their advances.

“Thirsty women in my husbands DM’s not knowing I run his social media,” she wrote on a video of herself mouthing Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" as it played in the background.

"The joke's on you," Grete added in the caption.

RGIII responded in the comments, writing "you the best" to his wife of four years.

The Griffins are expecting their third child together. They currently have two daughters, Gloria, 5, and Gameya, 2, while Robert has a seven-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Grete Griffin wants everyone to know her husband is off limits.