Look: Former NFL Running Back's Jersey Collection Goes Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 23: Arian Foster #29 of the Miami Dolphins battles with Robert Blanton #26 of the Buffalo Bills as he runs with the ball on October 23, 2016 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Miami defeated Buffalo 28-25. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

With the recent tradition of postgame jersey exchanges becoming widespread, many NFL players have managed to accumulate impressive personal collections.

We're not sure if any can match the hoard of former running back Arian Foster though. Foster showed off his stock of jerseys on social media today, and the clip is going viral.

Not only does Foster have his own uniform tops from his NFL, college and high school days days, but he's collected ones from stars like J.J. Watt, Richard Sherman, Andrew Luck, Ray Lewis, Ndamukong Suh and Champ Bailey, among others.

Seriously, as notable as those names are, they make up just a fraction of the haul Foster has accumulated.

We're sure if Foster wanted to sell those items, he could make a fortune. But it seems like he wants to keep them because of the meaning attached.

We don't blame him. That collection is cool as hell.