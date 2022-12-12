Look: Former NFL Star Is Furious With Skip Bayless

Cold Pizza host Skip Bayless on the ESPN set in Miami, Florida on February 1, 2007. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

Skip Bayless again went too far when needlessly questioning Shannon Sharpe's on-field merit.

While discussing Tom Brady on Undisputed, Bayless attempted to discredit Sharpe for not being as good a football player as the seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback.

When the tight end brought up his Hall of Fame credentials, Bayless answered, "So what?"

Most sports fans grew tired of Skip's shtick years ago, but this embarrassing display especially sat poorly with Pro Bowl defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

"Naw man Skip crossed a line this a.m.," McCoy wrote on Twitter. "You didn’t take shots at your partner live on TV over somebody you don’t even know. You’ve never even met the man, and you take a shot at your partner. That’s bogus as heck!!"

It's hard to say Bayless crossed a line, as he's mostly resided on that side of the line for the last decade. But while everyone is used to the loudmouth pundit taking persistent shots at certain athletes he doesn't like, it's especially jarring to blatantly disrespect his co-host.

It's obviously ludicrous for Skip to insinuate that nobody can ever criticize Brady because of his career accolades. After all, this is the same guy who's made a living attacking LeBron James despite averaging 1.4 points per game as a high school senior.