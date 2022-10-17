Look: Former NFL Star Not Happy With Tom Brady News

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady flew to New York on Friday night to attend Robert Kraft's surprise wedding.

On Saturday, Brady flew in alone to Pittsburgh, ahead of his team's game against the Steelers.

Former NFL star offensive lineman Nick Mangold ripped Brady on social media.

"Must be nice to skip Saturday morning meetings and team travel. I’m sure the locker room has no issue with this whatsoever," Mangold tweeted.

For what it's worth, Bucs head coach Todd Bowles said Brady's decision had no impact whatsoever on the team's performance on Sunday.

The Bucs fell to the Steelers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay is now 3-3 on the year.