Look: Former NFL Star Reacts To Troubling Brett Favre News

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Former NFL star and current FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe lambasted Brett Favre this morning over his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare scandal.

Favre is accused of taking money earmarked for welfare recipients and funneling it to the University of Southern Mississippi for the construction of a new volleyball arena. USM is Favre's alma mater, and his daughter plays volleyball there.

On "Undisputed," Sharpe called the situation "embarrassing" and admonished Favre for stealing from a downtrodden group of residents.

"You've got to be a sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low," Sharpe said. "Mississippi is the poorest state in our country. If they're the poorest state, Brett Favre is taking from the underserved. You made the 100-plus million dollars in the NFL."

Sharpe went on to dismiss any possibility that Favre didn't know what he was doing, pointing to text messages that have been released in which the legendary quarterback asks if the media could find out about the plan.

"If you've got to ask this question, you already know you're doing something wrong," Sharpe said.

It is tough to argue with anything Sharpe said here. What Favre is accused to doing is beyond shameful.

In addition to the Pro Football Hall of Famer, former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant and non-profit founder Nancy New are also implicated in the scam.