Look: Former Packers Wide Receiver Not Happy With Aaron Rodgers

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - NOVEMBER 21: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers put his Green Bay Packers teammates on notice Tuesday.

During his weekly interview on The Pat McAfee Show, the quarterback said they lost to the Washinton Commanders because of too many mental miscues. He even suggested that it might be time for some lineup changes.

"Guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn't be playing. Gotta start cutting some reps," Rodgers said. "Maybe guys who aren't playing, maybe give them a chance."

Per Carmen Vitali of Fox Sports, former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings didn't appreciate Rodgers throwing his team under the bus.

"You can't do this ... You can't sit down on a show and start talking about who should and shouldn't be playing because of mental errors," Jennings said.

The Green Bay Packers dropped to 3-4 -- already matching or exceeding their loss totals from each of the last three seasons -- following Sunday's 23-21 loss. When former teammate A.J. Hawk asked what Washington's defense did to fluster Green Bay, Rodgers said "nothing."

"They didn't have to do anything," he said. "They rushed four guys. They played Cover 4. They sprinkled a couple weak inserts and a couple man coverages. And that was it."

Rodgers didn't single out any player, and it's understandable to want accountability amid a three-game losing streak. It's still jarring to hear a quarterback insinuate that some of his teammates should take a seat.

Green Bay can't afford to make any unforced errors when facing the Buffalo Bills this Sunday night.