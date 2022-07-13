Look: Formula Reveals 'Happiest' Fan Base In The NFL

NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the stadium during kickoff as the New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings at Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Earlier this summer, OLBG came up with a formula to determine the happiest fan bases for each sport.

Believe it or not, the New Orleans Saints have the "happiest" fan base in the NFL.

The Saints don't have the most followers on Instagram or Twitter, but the love-to-angry ratio was very encouraging.

OLBG gave the Saints an overall fan happiness score of 7.18. That's good enough to beat the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens for the top spot.

What makes this study so surprising is the fact that New Orleans has been on the wrong end of some heartbreaking losses over the past few years.

Apparently, it'll take a lot more than tough playoff losses to bring the fan base in New Orleans down - and rightfully so.

NFL fans can check the happiness scores for every team here.