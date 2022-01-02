Look: FOX Has A Special John Madden Graphic On Sunday

It’s the first NFL Sunday since the passing of the iconic John Madden last week. And among the many tributes pouring in from across the league, FOX decided to create a special graphic dedicated to him.

During today’s Ravens-Rams game, FOX had the silhouette of Madden in place of their own logo in the top right corner of the screen. It’s a lovely touch, albeit a subtle one.

Madden passed away at the age of 85 last week. He won a Super Bowl as a head coach, became one of the most iconic broadcasters ever and is the face of the biggest NFL video game franchise in the world.

Some people have been asserting for days that Madden’s silhouette should be added to or even replace the current NFL logo. So it’s no surprise that FOX Sports is getting all kinds of praise for what they did this afternoon:

Love the Madden silhouette from Fox's graphic department pic.twitter.com/tfUCflpUYF — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 2, 2022

A classy tribute to John Madden by Fox. His silhouette has replaced the Fox NFL logo in the live score bug. — Dennis Deninger (@DDeninger) January 2, 2022

Nice touch by Fox to place John Madden’s silhouette on @nflonfox bug. #ATLvsBUF #GoBills — Brenda Alesii (@brendaceleste) January 2, 2022

FOX adding John Madden’s silhouette to their NFL logo is an incredibly well done touch. — Anthony DiPiero (@AnthonyDiPiero7) January 2, 2022

John Madden was a 21st-round pick in the 1958 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. But after an injury shortened his career, he went into coaching, eventually becoming head coach of the Raiders and winning Super Bowl XI.

Madden retired from coaching in 1979 and remains the NFL’s all-time leader in winning percentage, winning 75-percent of his games.

He then went into broadcasting, becoming one of the most iconic voices in all of sports for 30 years before retiring after Super Bowl XLIII.

We can’t wait to see what other incredible tributes come out for the NFL for Madden.