Look: Geno Smith Has Made Impressive NFL Quarterback History

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - SEPTEMBER 12: Geno Smith #7 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Geno Smith continued his spectacular start on Sunday,

The quarterback led the Seattle Seahawks to a 48-45 victory over the Detroit Lions by going 23-of-30 for 320 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and a rushing score.

Smith has displayed pinpoint accuracy at a historic rate this season. As noted by ESPN Stats & Info, his 77.3 completion percentage is the highest mark ever through four games among quarterbacks with at least 125 passing attempts.

Smith has converted 102 of 132 passes for 1,037 passing yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions.

They're not all coming on short gimme throws either. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, he leads all quarterbacks in completion percentage over expected value.

On the other hand, former Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson went 63-of-106 (59.4%) through his first three games with the Denver Broncos. But he converted 11 of 12 attempts in the first half of Week 4's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Smith has shattered all expectations since winning the starting job over Drew Lock. The 31-year-old is playing the best football of his career and keeping the 2-2 Seahawks competitive in what most assumed would be a rebuilding season.

He'll face a tougher defensive challenge than Detroit when Seattle faces the New Orleans Saints next Sunday.