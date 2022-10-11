Look: Giants Player Still In London After "Passport Issues"

Some New York Giants players may have wished they could stay in London after upsetting the Green Bay Packers in Week 5.

However, that's become a reality for punter Jamie Gillan.

According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Gillan remains in England due to "passport issues." While the Giants expect him to return to the United States on Thursday, they're working out other punters in case he's not back in time for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"The Scottish Hammer" has averaged 51.0 yards per punt with a 41.6 net average. He's pinned six of 21 tries inside the 20.

Gillan got a unique opportunity to play close to home in front of his family at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. He only needed to punt twice during the 27-22 victory, both in the first quarter.

While the precise problem is unclear, Garafolo said Gillan and the Giants were prepared for the potential passport dilemma beforehand. The G-Men still anticipate having him back in time for their Week 6 matchup at MetLife Stadium.