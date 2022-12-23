Look: Gift For Richard Sherman Went Viral Last Night

HOUSTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 25: Richard Sherman is seen prior to a game between the Houston Texans and the San Francisco 49ers at NRG Stadium on August 25, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman's colleagues at Amazon Prime Video gave him a hilarious gift this holiday season.

Sherman received a plush doll of himself that had the following note attached to it: "Squeeze me."

When Sherman squeezed the doll, it played a soundbite of Russell Wilson saying, "Broncos Country, let's ride."

Sherman couldn't stop laughing at his gift.

Check it out:

It's a fitting gift when you consider Sherman's beef with Wilson.

Earlier this season, Sherman unleashed a rant about Wilson during Amazon Prime Video's postgame coverage of the Broncos-Colts game.

"On the final play, you gotta run the ball. Again. I wish I had [former Seahawks RB] Marshawn [Lynch] up here. Like, one yard. You need one yard. Run the ball. Run the ball! All he has to do is run the football," Sherman said, via Mile High Huddle. "Necessary criticism. I've said enough criticism for him, but got dang it, run the dang ball! Like, learn from your mistakes."

Sherman may want to refrain from squeezing his new gift. That is, of course, if he's tired of hearing "Broncos Country, let's ride."