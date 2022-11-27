Look: Gisele Bundchen Reacts To Tom Brady's Photo

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

While Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen might be divorced, all love is not lost between them.

Earlier this week, Brady, 45, revealed his "inspiration" for continuing to play football.

Brady shared a photo of his son, Jack, whom he had with his first girlfriend, Bridget Moynahan.

“❤️ My Inspiration ❤️,” wrote Brady.

Surprisingly, Gisele reacted to the photo.

The iconic supermodel left a telling emoji underneath Brady's photo on social media.

“❤️,” Bündchen, 42, commented on the photo on Friday.

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

While Brady had Jack with his first girlfriend, Gisele helped raise the now-teenager.

It's good to see that there's still a lot of support between Brady and Bundchen for their kids.

Brady had made it clear that family is his priority.

“Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family,” he told NBA legend Charles Barkley during his podcast episode last week.

“When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable,” he recalled. “It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career. And, you know, I just want to be that for my kids. I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”