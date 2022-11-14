Look: Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Date With New Man
Gisele Bundchen appears to be moving on from Tom Brady.
The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback after more than a decade of marriage, was reportedly spotted on a date with a new man over the weekend.
The New York Post had the details.
"Gisele Bündchen appears to have a new man in her life after her divorce from Tom Brady, stepping out with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday.
The duo grabbed a bite to eat at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with the 42-year-old model’s two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9," Page Six reported.
Bundchen and Brady, who got married in 2009, announced their divorce earlier this fall. They had reportedly been separated for a couple of months.
The former power couple have two children together, while Brady has a son from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.
Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are coming off a win over the Seahawks in Germany on Sunday.