Look: Gisele Bundchen Spotted On Date With New Man

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen appears to be moving on from Tom Brady.

The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback after more than a decade of marriage, was reportedly spotted on a date with a new man over the weekend.

The New York Post had the details.

"Gisele Bündchen appears to have a new man in her life after her divorce from Tom Brady, stepping out with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente on Saturday.

The duo grabbed a bite to eat at Koji in Provincia de Puntarenas with the 42-year-old model’s two children — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9," Page Six reported.

Bundchen and Brady, who got married in 2009, announced their divorce earlier this fall. They had reportedly been separated for a couple of months.

The former power couple have two children together, while Brady has a son from his relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are coming off a win over the Seahawks in Germany on Sunday.