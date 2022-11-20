Look: Gisele Bundchen's Rumored New Man Spotted

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Gisele Bundchen, wife of Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, celebrates after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Gisele Bundchen's rumored new man was spotted this weekend following their trip together.

While Gisele's team is denying the dating allegations, the ex-wife of legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady was spotted with a new man last weekend.

A notable jiu-jitsu trainer was spotted with Gisele and her kids in Costa Rica. The trainer has worked with Gisele in the past and is based out of Miami, Florida.

According to Page Six, the new man was spotted over the weekend for the first time in public.

Joaquim Valente was all smiles as he met up with a group of friends for lunch at Houston’s in North Miami Beach on Thursday, according to photos obtained by Page Six.

The model was wearing an all-green outfit which consisted of a long-sleeved top and pants. He paired the look with white sneakers and a black watch.

According to one Brazilian gossip site, Gisele and Valente are an item. However, Gisele's team is categorically denying those reports.

Regardless, this will be an interesting man to follow moving forward.