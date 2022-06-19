Look: Gisele Has Message For Tom Brady On Father's Day

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Gisele always send each other heartfelt messages on social media for important occasions, so it's no surprise Gisele posted something for her husband for Father's Day.

Gisele shared a picture of Tom at the beach with their daughter. Brady is facing the camera smiling, while his daughter gives him a kiss on the cheek.

"Daddy’s number one cheerleader! We love you so much!!! Happy father’s Day!" Gisele wrote as the caption.

While Gisele showed her appreciation for Brady on IG today, the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback recently did the same during an interview with PEOPLE.

Brady told PEOPLE that his wife is "just a great woman" who keeps the family running.

"I think without her, there's no way I could be doing what I'm doing," Brady told PEOPLE. "It takes an amazing partnership to do it."