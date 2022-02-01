Look: Gisele Reacts To Tom Brady’s Retirement Decision

Just a few hours ago, seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL.

After 22 years, multiple MVP awards and plenty of rings, Brady finally decided to hang up his cleats. In the immediate aftermath of his decision, reactions came pouring in from all over the sporting world.

Perhaps the most important, though, came on Tuesday afternoon. Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen took to Instagram with a message for her husband after his retirement announcement.

“What a ride @tombrady ! So many memories! When I met you over 15 years ago, I didn’t know the first thing about football,” she said in the post.

“But cheering for you and seeing you do what you love most made me learn about this wonderful game to the point that I seriously believed I knew more than the referees! We always had a special champions playlist for every drive on our way to the game. As a family, we always prayed for you, celebrated and supported you in every game, cheered every win and suffered with every loss.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele)

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years,” she continued. “I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.”

Millions of football fans don’t know what it’s like to watch an NFL without Tom Brady in it. The 2022 season will certainly look a little different.