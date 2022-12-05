Look: Gisele Shares Rare Update After Tom Brady Divorce

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

We haven't heard much from Gisele Bundchen since she divorced Tom Brady - at least publicly.

That changed on Monday, though.

The legendary supermodel revealed that she took a special trip with some friends. Tom Brady, meanwhile, is set to play against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football this evening.

"In one pic, Bündchen’s group can be seen entering the park before making its way to the Tower of Terror attraction. Bündchen shared a separate snap from the elevator-like thrill ride, quipping in the post’s caption, “Just chilling!'" the New York Post reports.

It's a big week for the Bundchen-Brady family, as there are multiple birthdays coming in.

Gisele appears to have gotten in a special friends trip before all of the festivities begin.

Brady and the Bucs, meanwhile, are set to kick off against the Saints at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.