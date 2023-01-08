Look: Gisele's First Photoshoot After Divorce Is Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Gisele Bundchen is back in modeling following her divorce from Tom Brady last year.

The prominent supermodel, who divorced Tom Brady back in October, is trending for her first photoshoot following the major life decision.

"The supermodel stars in Louis Vuitton’s colorful new campaign for the fashion house’s collaboration with Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama — her first since she and her ex-husband, Tom Brady, finalized their divorce in October after 13 years of marriage.

On Friday, the French luxury brand shared a video of Bündchen, 42, on Instagram modeling the new bags to the tune of the Rolling Stones’ “She’s Like a Rainbow,'" Page Six writes.

The campaign also features Natalia Vodianova, Bella Hadid, Liya Kebede, Christy Turlington, Devon Aoki and Karlie Kloss.

It will be interesting to see how much more Gisele does in modeling.

Brady, meanwhile, also has a big decision to make, when it comes to the 2023 season.