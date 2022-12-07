Look: Gruesome Photo Of Former NFL Player's Hands Going Viral

Life in the NFL can be brutal and unforgiving from a physical standpoint.

Every week, we see players suffer potentially serious injuries, some of them debilitating. In more recent years, the conversation about longstanding damage and the toll playing in the NFL can take on a player's body has become more prominent.

Zak Keefer of The Athletic published a harrowing story on Tuesday documenting the life of former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jeff Herrod. Herrod, who played for the Colts (1988-96, 98) and Philadelphia Eagles (1997) is dealing with the long-term effects of concussions and a myriad of other injuries.

A gruesome photograph, shared by Keefer, of the 56-year old's mangled hands is going viral on social media.

It's tough to look at an image like that, and even harder to read about all of the pain and suffering Herrod has endured post-playing career.

Sadly, his story is perhaps more common than we realize among ex-NFLers.