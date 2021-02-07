Look: Here’s How Much Concessions Cost At The Super Bowl

It’s Super Bowl Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, which also means that (much like the tickets that got the fans there) the concession prices are super big too.

If you’re at the Super Bowl today, hopefully you didn’t spend all of your money on the ticket and transportation. The prices at Raymond James Stadium are ridiculous.

Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com found some pictures of the concession stands. For starters, the only beverage available under $13 is a $5 bottle of water and a $6 soda. If you want a beer, you’re paying between $14 and $18.

Assuming you want a bite to eat, you won’t get much of anything without a $10 bill. You can get an $8 hot dog, a $7 bag of peanuts, an $8 pretzel or an $8 Mac and Cheese though. A cheese cup for dipping will cost you $3.

Here’s the full menu breakdown for Super Bowl concessions:

Beverages:

Domestic Draft Beer, $13

Large Domestic Beer, $16

Premium Draft Beer, $14

Large Premium Beer, $18

Craft Draft Beer, $15

Frozen Drinks, $18

Refillable Souvenir Soda, $14

Regular Soda, $6

Bottled Water, $5

Cutwater, $14

Babe Wine, $13

Favorites:

Reuben Sandwich, $18

Roasted Turkey Club, $15

Hot Dog, $8

Greek Salad, $13

BBQ Platter, $22

Smoked Wings, $20

Pulled Pork Sandwich, $18

Brisket Sandwich, $18

Double Cheese Burger, $18

Cheesesteak, $13

Cheese Burger, $10

Italian Sausage, $10

Big Wave Fries, $9

Snacks:

Refillable Popcorn, $14

Ice Cream Cup, $8

Soft Pretzel, $8

Peanuts, $7

Cheese Cup, $3

Mac and Cheese, $8

If that’s not highway robbery, we don’t know what is.

What would you get at the Super Bowl concessions stand if you only had $20 to spend?