Look: Here's How The 49ers Will Use Jimmy Garoppolo This Season

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 30: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to pass in the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Jimmy Garoppolo won't begin the 2022 season with his familiar starting job, but DeMeco Ryans revealed the quarterback's new role.

During Thursday's press conference, via The Athletic's David Lombardi, the defensive coordinator was asked to identify the dual-threat scout quarterback preparing the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday's encounter with Justin Fields.

"The mobile quarterback? It's Jimmy G," Ryans responded before laughing. "He's done a great job. He's giving some great looks as far as getting the ball out, moving around, scrambling. Jimmy has done an excellent job."

He said Garoppolo is "making it happen" on whatever is needed to impersonate Fields.

While Garoppolo scored three of his five career rushing touchdowns last season, he's not known for his speed. He's rushed for 192 yards over eight years.

Meanwhile, Fields gained 103 rushing yards against the 49ers in Week 8 last season. Jimmy G actually punched in two rushing scores during the 33-22 win, but he totaled four yards on the ground.

However, San Francisco's new starting quarterback won't sit in the pocket. Trey Lance gained 89 rushing yards in his first career NFL start.

Sunday's contest between San Francisco and Chicago presents an intriguing battle of mobile young quarterbacks. Let's see if Jimmy G helped the 49ers prepare for Fields.