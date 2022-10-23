Look: Herschel Walker Had Brutally Honest Admission On Donald Trump

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 30: Former football player and political candidate Herschel Walker interacts with former president of the United States Donald Trump prior to Game Four of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Truist Park on October 30, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images) Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images

Herschel Walker is running for a U.S. Senate seat out of Georgia in part due to support from former president Donald Trump.

However, the former college football and NFL star, who played in Trump's football league, too, has made it clear that he didn't always agree with the 45th president of the United States.

In fact, Walker had a pretty brutally honest admission on Trump's social media behavior.

“I get mad at Donald too, sometimes,” Walker confessed. “Some of his tweets, I didn’t like them. I used to tell him, ‘Don’t do it.’ He did it anyway, so it didn’t matter.”

Trump, of course, has been kicked off Twitter, though he's since attempted to build a following on other social media platforms.

It will be interesting to see if the former president can get back on Twitter if Elon Musk's purchase of the social media company goes through.

Election Day will be interesting for Walker, as well.