Look: Herschel Walker's Response To MSNBC Is Going Viral

(Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

Former Georgia football star and NFL running back Herschel Walker has responded to the comments made about him on MSNBC.

Walker, who is running for a seat in the U.S. Senate out of Georgia, responded to being called a "negro" by an MSNBC analyst.

"My response to MSNBC and the man who called me the N word. @ReverendWarnock and the left wing crazies believe America is a fundamentally bad country full of racist people. But you and I know this is a great country, full of good people," he wrote.

Walker, whose campaign has been heavily criticized by the left, is trending on social media.

His opponent is calling him out for a debate.

Recent poll results, meanwhile, have shown Walker is trailing.