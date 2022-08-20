Look: High School Team Pulls Off Incredible Trick Play In 4OT Win

Muhlenberg twp., PA - August 9: A detail photo of a football on the field. During a Muhlenberg High School Football team heat acclimation practice on the high school practice field in Muhlenberg Township Monday morning August 9, 2021. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images/Getty Images

High school football is back in full force. And the trick plays are already being utilized early on in the 2022 season.

Loganville High School out in Georgia began its season on Friday night. The game didn't end when the fourth quarter buzzer rang. It took four overtimes for the two high school squads to battle it out and declare a victor.

In overtime No. 4, Loganville pulled off one of the most incredible touchdown passes you'll ever see. The quarterback took the snap, handed off to his tight end who was facing the opposite end-zone and threw a behind-the-pack pass to a receiver about 15 yards downfield.

The receiver catches the pass and falls into the end-zone for the game-winning touchdown.

Football teams across America may soon be adding this one to their playbooks. The defense was totally shook.

This one will go down in Georgia high school football history.