Look: Highest-Paid Coach In American Sports Revealed

ATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams and Head Coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots shake hands at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

When it comes to the highest-paid coaches in American sports, the NFL is king.

Sportico released a new study on Monday chronicling the most well-compensated coaches in the country. Six of the top 10 are in charge of NFL teams, led by Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots.

Belichick earns an estimated average annual salary of $20 million per year, per Sportico. Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks is the second-highest paid coach at $15 million per year, followed by the Los Angeles Rams' Sean McVay at $14 million.

Gregg Popovich, the lone NBA coach in the top 10, comes in fourth, followed by Mike Tomlin, Andy Reid and John Harbaugh out of the NFL. Three college football coaches--Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart--round out the top 10.

Belichick has been the head coach of the Patriots since 2000. He's won six Super Bowls with the franchise and is the second all-time winningest coach in NFL history.

Currently, his New England team stands at 6-6 and on the periphery of the AFC playoff race.