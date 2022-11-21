Look: Injured Chiefs Player Was Furious During Game

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Details of Kansas City Chiefs helmet before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

An injured Chiefs player did not handle his emotions very well during Sunday night's game.

The Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but it was a close, up and down contest, with Kansas City finally emerging with a late touchdown to top Los Angeles.

During the game, injured Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman threw his remote at his television.

Hardman admitted that he broke his television and missed the end of the game.

"Just in case y’all thought I was lying I really did break my tv," Hardman tweeted.

Hardman, who's dealing with an injury, is out for at least four games, according to reports.

The Chiefs improved to 8-2 on the season with the win over the Chargers on Sunday night.