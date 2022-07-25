Look: Interesting Addendum Is Part Of Kyler Murray's Contract

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 17: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals reacts in the second quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at SoFi Stadium on January 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals clearly believe Kyler Murray to be their longterm franchise quarterback. After all, his new contract extension makes him the second-highest paid player at his position in the NFL.

However, there still appears to be a bit of distrust between Murray and the NFC West franchise.

The Cardinals added an interesting addendum to Murray's extension.

It requires the former Oklahoma star to do his homework - away from the team - on the team's next opponent for at least four hours per week.

"Contracts are about give-and-take. One example from #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray’s $230.5M contract: There is an addendum that requires 4 hours of 'independent study' per game week," said NFL insider Ian Rapoport. "It was important to the team making a commitment at that level, thus it was important to Murray."

Should a franchise quarterback really be required to study an opponent? This is pretty strange.

We have a feeling addendums like this aren't added to Tom Brady's or Aaron Rodgers' or Patrick Mahomes' contracts. Those three study film like it's an obsession.

Does this indicate Murray doesn't spend too much time out of practice prepare for each weekly opponent? Yikes.