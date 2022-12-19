Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday

Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up.

ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium.

This marks the second straight Saturday-night game played in true winter weather. The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins on a cold, snowy evening at Orchard Park.

The Steelers will hope to similarly utilize the adverse elements to their advantage. The Raiders, who play inside a Nevada dome, are 2-6 on the road this season.

However, Pittsburgh is just 2-4 at home, dropping its last two games against the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. And the Raiders can deploy the NFL's leading rusher, Josh Jacobs, if it's too cold to throw the football effectively.

The Raiders and Steelers are both mathematically alive at 6-8. Whoever loses Saturday night's cold contest can kiss those slim playoff hopes goodbye.