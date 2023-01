Look: Jalen Hurts Has 2-Word Message On Sunday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts is back.

The Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback is set to make his return on Sunday afternoon.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the New York Giants, the starting quarterback has a two-word message.

"I'M BACK."

Hurts and the Eagles need to beat the Giants on Sunday to wrap up the No. 1 overall seed in the conference and the NFC East title.

The game is set to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T.