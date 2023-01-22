Look: Jalen Hurts Uses 1 Word To Describe Lane Johnson

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 22: Lane Johnson #65 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on October 22, 2020 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Jalen Hurts isn't the only key member of the Philadelphia Eagles' offense who returned strong Saturday.

While Hurts impressed in his second game back from a shoulder injury, the Eagles also received a major boost from Lane Johnson. After missing the regular season's final two games with a torn adductor, the All-Pro offensive tackle played through the injury in their 38-7 win over the New York Giants.

After the game, per Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia, Hurts commended his teammate's toughness by calling Johnson a "warrior."

"He's a true warrior and a very important piece of this team," Hurts said. "He's been doing great things for a very long time, and I'm very grateful to have him. We're grateful to have him and I'm happy that he's kind of coming out of this thing clean."

Johnson steered the way for a dominant showing in the trenches. Philadelphia pounded New York for 268 rushing yards.

Per Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports, Johnson didn't allow a single pressure

"Lane is the best tackle in the NFL, so to have him back and just shutting down a side, that's huge," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said. "It was awesome to have him back. He makes us go. That entire offensive line makes us go."

Many fans wondered if a healthy Hurts would reverse Philadelphia's end-of-season doldrums, but Johnson's return was also monumental to the Eagles looking more like the powerhouse that started the season 13-1.

The Eagles will face the San Francisco 49ers or Dallas Cowboys next Sunday in the NFC Championship Game.