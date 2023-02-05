Look: Jalen Ramsey Laid Out Tyreek Hill During Pro Bowl

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 04: NFC cornerback Jalen Ramsey #5 of the Los Angles Rams runs during a practice session prior to an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) Michael Owens/Getty Images

The NFL Pro Bowl now features a 7-on-7 flag football competition instead of the traditional padded game.

It looks like Jalen Ramsey momentarily forgot about the new rules during this afternoon's contest. The Los Angeles Rams star flattened Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill as he crossed the goal line with a lateral from Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Take a look:

Did Ramsey's momentum simply carry him into Hill by accident? Hill doesn't seem to think so.

"Ramsey being [taking] shots at me ever since the return specialist comment," Hill tweeted, referring to Ramsey's infamous jab at him from a few years back.

Whether it was intentional or not, there's clearly no love lost between these two guys.

You can watch the rest of the final day of the 2023 Pro Bowl from Las Vegas on ESPN right now.