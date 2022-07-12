Look: Jamarcus Russell Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics

NEW YORK - APRIL 28: JaMarcus Russell poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen first overall by the Oakland Raiders at the 2007 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall April 28, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Jamarcus Russell's NFL career didn't go according to plan.

In 2007, the Raiders selected the quarterback ahead of Calvin Johnson and Joe Thomas with the No. 1 pick. He threw 18 touchdowns and 23 interceptions in 31 underwhelming games, barely completing more than half of his passes.

Twelve years after getting released, Russell gave a rare interview when appearing on The Pivot podcast. When co-host Ryan Clark mentioned the dreaded "bust" label, the former LSU star had no problem owning the dubious distinction.

"I'll say my --- didn't turn out how I wanted it to, or not how they expected it to," Russell said. "If you’re going to call me a 'bust', like you said, put ‘the biggest’ on that mother------ then."

[Warning: The following video clip contains profane language.]

He added that getting called a "bust" doesn't bother him since it doesn't apply to his life outside of football.

As Russell wrote in an essay for The Players Tribune, he "shattered every expectation for my life" by making the NFL.

"I went to LSU," Russell wrote. "I went No. 1. I got paper. I had coaches coming down here, eating my grandma’s cooking. I changed my family’s circumstances forever. Everything else is gravy, for real.

"Yeah, I only played for three years in the league. But those three years cover a lifetime."