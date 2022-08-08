Look: Ja'Marr Chase Ranks His Top 5 NFL Wide Receivers

CINCINNATI, OHIO - JANUARY 02: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paul Brown Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

According to Ja'Marr Chase, Davante Adams is the NFL's best wide receiver.

Former Pro Bowl wideout Brandon Marshall asked the Cincinnati Bengals star to rank the league's top-five receivers for I Am Athlete. Chase put Adams, who joins the Las Vegas Raiders after eight seasons with Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, atop his list.

Notably absent from Chase's top five is Ja'Marr Chase. He made a somewhat surprising choice by ranking Keenan Allen second ahead of Stefon Diggs, Cooper Kupp, and Justin Jefferson.

Perhaps Chase was too modest for not including himself. He began his NFL career by accumulating the fourth-most receiving yards (1,455) and scoring 13 touchdowns.

If the 22-year-old isn't there already, he could join that elite grouping during his second season.

When asked by Marshall, Kupp also ranked Adams first and excluded himself. The Los Angeles Rams star placed Chase fourth behind Jefferson and Diggs.

An ESPN poll conducted by Jeremy Fowler positioned Chase third behind Adams and Kupp. Jefferson and Tyreek Hill rounded out the top five.

Adams could solidify that top spot by shining alongside former college teammate Derek Carr this season. However, Chase is one of many fellow elite pass-catchers vying for top consideration.