Look: Jared Goff's Fiancee Shared Huge News This Week

It's been a big week for Jared Goff and his loved ones.

This Sunday, Goff and the Detroit Lions are taking on the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Goff didn't have the biggest news of the week, though - his fiancee did.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper was named the magazine's co-Rookie of the Year, along with her good friend and fellow model, Katie Austin.

"What an absolute insane honor to be named ROOKIE OF THE YEAR by @si_swimsuit along with my best friend @katieaustin 🤍 As a young girl I greatly looked up to the women that were honored with this title. To think I'm in the same conversation as all the incredible women before me gives me chill and inspires me to work even harder and dream even bigger. So endlessly grateful to be a part of something so big and so important for woman everywhere. THANK YOU @si_swimsuit @mj_day !!!! 🤍," Harper wrote.

Perhaps Goff can follow up his fiancee's big news with an upset win on Sunday.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

The Cowboys and the Lions are currently playing on CBS.