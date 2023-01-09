Skip to main content
Look: Jared Goff's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 19: Christen Harper attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Hard Rock Hotel Times Square on May 19, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/FilmMagic)

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions are taking on Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Christen Harper, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, is engaged to the Detroit Lions quarterback.

She's surely watching Sunday night's game with a very close eye this evening.

Harper took to her Instagram Story earlier on Sunday evening, highlighting Goff's pregame outfit. 

"SNF cutie alert," she wrote.

Goff and Harper have been dating for several years. They got engaged last year.

Goff and the Lions, meanwhile, are currently trailing the Packers, 9-3, on Sunday Night Football.

The game is airing on NBC.